Paulson Adebo had surgery on broken femur, recovery expected to take 4-5 months

  
Published October 18, 2024 10:05 AM

Cornerback Paulson Adebo joined the long list of injured Saints when he broke his femur during Thursday night’s loss to the Broncos.

Head coach Dennis Allen said after the game that Adebo would need surgery and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the operation took place early this morning. The report also notes that Adebo is expected to recover in four-to-five months.

Adebo is set to become a free agent after the season and the timeframe lines up with the start of the 2025 league year.

Adebo started all seven games the Saints have played this season and he had 52 tackles, three interceptions, and a league-high 10 passes defensed.