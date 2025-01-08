 Skip navigation
Paycor pays $4.16 million per year for Bengals stadium naming rights

  
Published January 8, 2025 09:54 AM

After years of refusing to remove his father’s name from the stadium in which his football team plays, Bengals owner Mike Brown accepted a check from Paycor, starting in 2022. Details of the deal weren’t available at the time.

Now, they are. With Paychex acquiring Paycor for $1.4 billion, details of the naming rights deal have been disclosed.

Per the Cincinnati Enquirer (via Sports Business Daily), it’s a 16-year, $66.7 million deal. That works out to an annual average of $4.16 million per year.

That puts the Bengals at 16th in annual average among all stadium naming-rights deals.

In contrast, SoFi pays $31.25 million per year for naming rights to the stadium shared by the Chargers and Rams.

So while it’s not a ton of money for the Bengals, the extra $4.1 million comes at a time when the team needs to dig deep to play players like Joe Burrow and, coming soon, Ja’Marr Chase.