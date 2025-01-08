Paycor pays $4.16 million per year for Bengals stadium naming rights

After years of refusing to remove his father’s name from the stadium in which his football team plays, Bengals owner Mike Brown accepted a check from Paycor, starting in 2022. Details of the deal weren’t available at the time.

Now, they are. With Paychex acquiring Paycor for $1.4 billion, details of the naming rights deal have been disclosed.

Per the Cincinnati Enquirer (via Sports Business Daily), it’s a 16-year, $66.7 million deal. That works out to an annual average of $4.16 million per year.

That puts the Bengals at 16th in annual average among all stadium naming-rights deals.

In contrast, SoFi pays $31.25 million per year for naming rights to the stadium shared by the Chargers and Rams.

So while it’s not a ton of money for the Bengals, the extra $4.1 million comes at a time when the team needs to dig deep to play players like Joe Burrow and, coming soon, Ja’Marr Chase.