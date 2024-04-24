 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Penei Sewell agrees to four-year extension with Lions

  
Published April 24, 2024 02:25 PM

It’s extension day in Detroit.

Just a couple of hours after news dropped that receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had agreed to a four-year extension with the Lions, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports offensive tackle Penei Sewell has agreed to his own four-year extension with the club.

Sewell’s deal is reportedly worth $112 million with $85 million guaranteed, though those numbers may be different when the full details are revealed. With an average annual value of $28 million, Sewell’s contract would set a new high-water mark for offensive tackles by $3 million.

Sewell was the first pick of General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell’s tenure with the team. Selected at No. 7 overall in 2021, Sewell has started 50 games for the club over his first three seasons. He has played every offensive snap for Detroit over the last two years. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in both seasons and was an AP first-team All-Pro in 2023.

The Lions had until May 2 to decide on Sewell’s fifth-year option as a 2021 first-round pick. But with Sewell’s new deal, that is no longer necessary.