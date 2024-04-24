Penei Sewell agrees to four-year extension with Lions

It’s extension day in Detroit.

Just a couple of hours after news dropped that receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had agreed to a four-year extension with the Lions, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports offensive tackle Penei Sewell has agreed to his own four-year extension with the club.

Sewell’s deal is reportedly worth $112 million with $85 million guaranteed, though those numbers may be different when the full details are revealed. With an average annual value of $28 million, Sewell’s contract would set a new high-water mark for offensive tackles by $3 million.

Sewell was the first pick of General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell’s tenure with the team. Selected at No. 7 overall in 2021, Sewell has started 50 games for the club over his first three seasons. He has played every offensive snap for Detroit over the last two years. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in both seasons and was an AP first-team All-Pro in 2023.

The Lions had until May 2 to decide on Sewell’s fifth-year option as a 2021 first-round pick. But with Sewell’s new deal, that is no longer necessary.