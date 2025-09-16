 Skip navigation
Pete Carroll: Ashton Jeanty has a ways to go but will get better

  
Published September 16, 2025 04:54 PM

Two games into his NFL career, Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty has 30 carries for 81 yards and five catches for three yards. That’s an average of 2.4 yards per touch, nowhere near what the Raiders were expecting when they took Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

But Raiders coach Pete Carroll says it’s way too early to worry about Jeanty’s abilities in the NFL.

“He ran the ball well,” Carroll said of Jeanty. “I thought he hit stuff well. He went the wrong way on a play and so that was unfortunate, it messes up the whole play — Geno goes this way, he goes that way. He’s still getting it. We’ve got a ways to go here. And I have no problem telling you that. He’s going to get better and get more comfortable. He felt more comfortable in this game, he looked good running the football, and we just need to get it to him more.”

Jeanty’s career will be judged on a lot more than two games, but so far it’s clear that Carroll is right: He has a ways to go.