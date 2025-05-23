 Skip navigation
Pete Carroll: Ashton Jeanty is right on point with everything we’re doing

  
Published May 23, 2025 09:41 AM

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly may want No. 6 overall pick Ashton Jeanty to change his pre-snap stance.

But the young running back is still making a positive impression on his new head coach as the Raiders get further into the offseason program.

After making a joke about the stance in his Wednesday press conference, Pete Carroll praised Jeanty for how he’s gotten through his first few weeks as a pro.

“He’s doing great. He really is. He’s right on point with everything that we’re doing,” Carroll said. “He’s studying really hard. He’s been really diligent about all aspects. There’s nothing that he doesn’t find important. He’s going to work hard on his pass protection, the third down type of work, see if he can contribute in that kind of a role as well.

“So, we’re not holding anything back on him. He’s getting a lot of plays. I think he had the most plays for a running back yet on Monday. I don’t know what the number was today, but it’s there. So, he’s getting a lot of turns.”

Las Vegas also has Zamir White, Raheem Mostert, Sincere McCormick, Dylan Laube, and Chris Collier at running back. But as a top-10 pick, Jeanty appears to be positioning himself to have a strong rookie season with the Raiders.