Pete Carroll: Cade Johnson is “fine” after suffering concussion on Thursday

Seahawks receiver Cade Johnson exited the sideline during Thursday night’s game against the Vikings on a stretcher, despite getting no attention on the field for any potential injury. Adding to the concern and confusion, Johnson was immobilized as a precaution.

He was eventually diagnosed with a concussion, but no further injury.

On Saturday, coach Pete Carroll provided a positive update on Johnson.

“He’s doing much better,” Carroll told reporters. “He had no indications of anything beyond the concussion he had, which is a serious injury, but he’s ok. He’s fine.”

Johnson, 25, joined the Seahawks in 2021 as an undrafted free agent from South Dakota State. He appeared in three games last year, catching two passes for 21 yards.