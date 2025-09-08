Pete Carroll on Brock Bowers: We’re just going day-to-day

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Patriots that he was fine, despite having to leave the contest in the second half.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll did not have much of an update on Bowers or linebacker Elandon Roberts — who suffered an elbow injury — in his Monday press conference.

“Really, we’re just going day-to-day,” Carroll said. “Those guys are tough guys, now. They’re not going to take the easy way out on this one, they’re all going to push to get right.”

Carroll added that the extra day the team gets before playing the Chargers next Monday night will be helpful.

“I know the Chargers have that going even more so with the break they have,” Carroll said. “But this will really help us and give us a chance.”

Additionally, Carroll mentioned that quarterback Geno Smith suffered some hamstring tightness during the second half of Sunday’s game. But Smith was fine.

“He was just on it,” Carroll said, praising all of Smith’s performance. “It was a great finish for him, too.”

The Raiders’ first injury report of Week 2 will be released on Thursday.