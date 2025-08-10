Pete Carroll on Geno Smith’s obscene gesture: Did you see what the sign said?

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith flipped off a Seahawks fan before Thursday night’s preseason game. Pete Carroll had a great view of the encounter and then tried to snatch the sign the fan held.

The sign read: Bigger Bust — Geno or Jamarcus Russell?

On Sunday, Carroll was asked about Smith’s obscene gesture, and he defended his quarterback.

“Did you see what the sign said?” Carroll asked, rhetorically, before adding, “Next question.”

Russell was the No. 1 overall pick of the Raiders in 2007 and made only 25 starts in three seasons with the team before flaming out of the NFL. Smith, a second-round pick of the Jets in 2013, started two seasons in New York before a seven-year wait to become a full-time starter again when he replaced Russell Wilson in Seattle.

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby also flipped off the fan, and both Smith and Crosby are expected to be fined by the league this week.