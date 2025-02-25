Pete Carroll: The quarterback position is going to be highly contested

Pete Carroll’s first season in Seattle was 2010, which was Matt Hasselbeck’s final season as the team’s starting quarterback. The Seahawks started Tarvaris Jackson in 2011 before beginning a search for a franchise quarterback.

They signed Matt Flynn to a big free agent deal and drafted Russell Wilson in the third round, and the rest is Seahawks’ history.

Now, Carroll is looking for a quarterback in his first season in Las Vegas.

“The quarterback position is going to be highly contested,” Carroll said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “If you look back at when we started in Seattle and how we built the competition to find the proper guy that would take over that job, that was a very intricate, elaborate process, and Russ won the competition because it was a wide-open competition that was very well designed and organized. It worked out fine. However this goes, our guys are all going to take a shot at it. The guys on the roster right now are fighting their tails off to see if they can own that position, and we’re going to give them every chance.”

The Raiders have Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell on their roster at the position. Wilson is among the quarterbacks who are scheduled for free agency, along with Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold and Justin Fields, and Matthew Stafford is on the trade block. The Raiders also hold the sixth overall pick.

They could add a veteran and a rookie to compete with Minshew and O’Connell.

“Not to be kind of the cliche here, but any and every avenue where we can find a quarterback we are going to explore,” Raiders General Manager John Spytek said. “Obviously, there are free agents. We have some guys in the building that we want to give an opportunity to compete. Working with coach and with [offensive coordinator] Chip [Kelly], we are just trying to find as many guys as we can to load that room up and have some competition there.”