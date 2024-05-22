Peter Skoronski “a lot more comfortable” in second year at guard

When the Titans drafted Peter Skoronski in the first round last year, there was a question about whether he’d stay at tackle or move inside to guard at the professional level.

Tennessee went the latter route and installed Skoronski as their left guard for the 2023 season. Skoronski said this week that he “felt like I was all over the place” while transitioning to a new position. That didn’t help solidify the offensive line during a season that saw the Titans give up 64 sacks, but Skoronski feels the learning experience set him up well for the coming season.

“My comfort level is night and day, comparing last year to this year,” Skoronski said, via the team’s website. “A lot more comfortable in the position. I played [14] games at guard, so definitely night and day. Having a year in the league, for sure, [helps]. But also having a year at guard and just having that overall comfort level where I’m not so nervous, I’m not a rookie any more.”

Skoronski is set to have a rookie next to him at left tackle in first-round pick JC Latham and the team’s chances of making the most of their rebuilt receiving corps will be helped if the duo can keep Will Levis from being on the turf as often as Titans quarterbacks were in 2023.