PFT’s Week 3 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

Week 1, good. Week 2? Not so much.

From 13-3 to 9-7. The good news is that Simms went 8-8.

I’m 22-10. He’s 19-13. We disagree on only one game this week.

Here are this week’s picks, from the joint #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast, delivered by Little Caesars.

Patriots at Jets (-6)

The Jets need to get the kite off the ground. If they blow this one, it could be a long year.

Florio: Jets, 24-17.

Simms: Jets, 20-16.

Giants at Browns (-6.5)

How much longer until Daniel Jones is benched?

Florio: Browns, 17-6.

Simms: Browns, 24-13.

Bears at Colts (-1.5)

The Bears haven’t done enough offensively to secure our trust.

Florio: Colts, 17-13.

Simms: Colts, 20-17.

Texans (-2) at Vikings

The Vikings are better than expected. The home environment will make the difference.

Florio: Vikings, 26-23.

Simms: Vikings, 27-24.

Eagles at Saints (-2.5)

The Eagles get to two losses a lot quicker than in 2023.

Florio: Saints, 31-28.

Simms: Saints, 28-24.

Chargers at Steelers (-1.5)

This is an old-school, grind-it-out, nip-and-tuck affair.

Florio: Chargers, 16-13.

Simms: Chargers, 20-17.

Broncos at Buccaneers (-6.5)

The Bucs are elite. The Broncos are not.

Florio: Buccaneers, 34-17.

Simms: Buccaneers, 27-16.

Packers at Titans (-2)

Jordan Love or not, why do the Packers continue to be underdogs?

Florio: Packers, 20-16.

Simms: Packers, 23-20.

Panthers at Raiders (-5)

Take whoever is playing Carolina.

Florio: Raiders, 27-13.

Simms: Raiders, 20-13.

Dolphins at Seahawks (-4.5)

The Dolphins have been through too much lately.

Florio: Seahawks, 20-13.

Simms: Seahawks, 24-21.

Lions (-3) at Cardinals

Detroit’s offense has been too sluggish. They’ll get a rude awakening in the desert.

Florio: Cardinals, 24-21.

Simms: Lions, 30-28.

Ravens (-1) at Cowboys

The Ravens are both a little more desperate and a little more talented.

Florio: Ravens, 27-23.

Simms: Ravens, 31-21.

49ers (-7) at Rams

The Rams are falling apart. They’ll still keep it close.

Florio: 49ers, 23-17.

Simms: 49ers, 35-17.

Chiefs (3.5) at Falcons

The Chiefs have gotten some extra rest, and the Bengals are notoriously sluggish to start the season.

Florio: Chiefs, 28-24.

Simms: Chiefs, 24-17.

Jaguars at Bills (-5)

Josh Hines-Allen needs to get after Josh Allen. Even if he does, the Bills are too much to handle.

Florio: Bills, 27-17.

Simms: Bills, 26-23.

Commanders at Bengals (-7.5)

The Bengals need this one, badly.

Florio: Bengals, 30-17.

Simms: Bengals 28-17.