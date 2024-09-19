PFT’s Week 3 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms
Week 1, good. Week 2? Not so much.
From 13-3 to 9-7. The good news is that Simms went 8-8.
I’m 22-10. He’s 19-13. We disagree on only one game this week.
Here are this week’s picks, from the joint #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast, delivered by Little Caesars.
Patriots at Jets (-6)
The Jets need to get the kite off the ground. If they blow this one, it could be a long year.
Florio: Jets, 24-17.
Simms: Jets, 20-16.
Giants at Browns (-6.5)
How much longer until Daniel Jones is benched?
Florio: Browns, 17-6.
Simms: Browns, 24-13.
Bears at Colts (-1.5)
The Bears haven’t done enough offensively to secure our trust.
Florio: Colts, 17-13.
Simms: Colts, 20-17.
Texans (-2) at Vikings
The Vikings are better than expected. The home environment will make the difference.
Florio: Vikings, 26-23.
Simms: Vikings, 27-24.
Eagles at Saints (-2.5)
The Eagles get to two losses a lot quicker than in 2023.
Florio: Saints, 31-28.
Simms: Saints, 28-24.
Chargers at Steelers (-1.5)
This is an old-school, grind-it-out, nip-and-tuck affair.
Florio: Chargers, 16-13.
Simms: Chargers, 20-17.
Broncos at Buccaneers (-6.5)
The Bucs are elite. The Broncos are not.
Florio: Buccaneers, 34-17.
Simms: Buccaneers, 27-16.
Packers at Titans (-2)
Jordan Love or not, why do the Packers continue to be underdogs?
Florio: Packers, 20-16.
Simms: Packers, 23-20.
Panthers at Raiders (-5)
Take whoever is playing Carolina.
Florio: Raiders, 27-13.
Simms: Raiders, 20-13.
Dolphins at Seahawks (-4.5)
The Dolphins have been through too much lately.
Florio: Seahawks, 20-13.
Simms: Seahawks, 24-21.
Lions (-3) at Cardinals
Detroit’s offense has been too sluggish. They’ll get a rude awakening in the desert.
Florio: Cardinals, 24-21.
Simms: Lions, 30-28.
Ravens (-1) at Cowboys
The Ravens are both a little more desperate and a little more talented.
Florio: Ravens, 27-23.
Simms: Ravens, 31-21.
49ers (-7) at Rams
The Rams are falling apart. They’ll still keep it close.
Florio: 49ers, 23-17.
Simms: 49ers, 35-17.
Chiefs (3.5) at Falcons
The Chiefs have gotten some extra rest, and the Bengals are notoriously sluggish to start the season.
Florio: Chiefs, 28-24.
Simms: Chiefs, 24-17.
Jaguars at Bills (-5)
Josh Hines-Allen needs to get after Josh Allen. Even if he does, the Bills are too much to handle.
Florio: Bills, 27-17.
Simms: Bills, 26-23.
Commanders at Bengals (-7.5)
The Bengals need this one, badly.
Florio: Bengals, 30-17.
Simms: Bengals 28-17.