PFT’s 2024 NFL assistant coach of the year: Ben Johnson

He had us at stumblebum.

Actually, he had us before that.

Back in October, a former head coach texted this, unsolicited about the Lions’ offensive coordinator: “Is Ben Johnson getting the credit he deserves? He has been the best offensive mind in football for the last three years. Everyone else is a distant second . . . and I mean distant.”

And so Johnson is the PFT 2024 assistant coach of the year.

It could be the last time he’s eligible. He’ll have opportunities for 2025 as a head coach, if he wants one. He seems to be pragmatic about the pitfalls of taking the wrong job. Maybe, in the end, he’ll stay put.

Before he goes, he might win a Super Bowl. After he’s gone, the Lions will have a hard time replacing him.

Others who merited consideration include Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who has transformed one of the most ineffective and predictable defenses in football into one of the most effective and unpredictable over the past two years. He, like Johnson, should have options in 2025.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, in his second season with the team, got an even better performance out of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ditto for Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who has taken Josh Allen to the brink of an MVP award.

And we can’t forget Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who most recently had a masterful game plan for an overmatched defense against the Vikings.

Each will get interviews for head-coaching jobs in the current cycle. As they should.

Still, the next level is very different. They’ve all mastered the level they currently occupy.