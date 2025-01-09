PFT’s 2024 NFL comeback player of the year: Joe Burrow

Quarterback Joe Burrow had the best season of his career in 2024, even though the rest of the team didn’t do enough to propel the Bengals to the playoffs.

Burrow led the league with 652 passes thrown, 460 completions, 4,918 yards, and 43 touchdown passes. (He also completed more than 70 percent of his passes.)

He accomplished those feats despite suffering a season-ending wrist injury in November 2023, one that required surgery and rehab and that had Burrow constantly moving his thumb through the repaired joint.

He is the clear choice for PFT comeback player of the year.

Others who received consideration include Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went from 17 defensive snaps in the first season after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field to 874 in 2024. The lingering physical and mental impact of his near-death experience contributed to his limited playing time a year ago. He has more than rebounded, with 14 starts in 2024. He is an AFC Pro Bowl alternate.

Under the letter but not the spirit of the clarified AP standard for this specific award, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is an extremely viable candidate. After having the early years of his career marred with teams that have ruined more than a few quarterbacks, Darnold recovered from his first season as a backup and delivered a Pro Bowl performance, leading the Vikings to 14 wins.

Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins returned from a torn Achilles tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 season to power the L.A. running game. He gained a career-high 905 yards in 13 games, with 15 total touchdowns.

If the Bengals had made the playoffs, Burrow could have contended for MVP or offensive player of the year. As it stands, he receives top recognition for a player who overcame significant physical adversity — especially for a quarterback.