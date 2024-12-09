PFT’s Week 14 2024 Sunday NFL results and recap

Week 14 saw one more team clinch a playoff spot (the Eagles), and multiple others were officially eliminated.

Already, six teams in the AFC have had the postseason door slam in their faces. That leaves 10 teams scrambling for seven spots.

And it’s actually eight jockeying for five, since the Chiefs and Bills already have clinched.

Here’s a look at every game played on the fourteenth Sunday of the 2024 season.

Dolphins 32, Jets 26 (OT).

Miami worked overtime to get its fourth win in five games — and to pull within two games of a playoff berth. They’re tied with the Colts for the eighth seed.

The loss knocked the Jets out of playoff contention for the 14th straight season.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a 300-yard passing performance for the first time since December 12, 2021. Tua Tagovailoa had his second in a row.

Vikings 42, Falcons 21.

Kirk Cousins came home. He probably wishes he hadn’t.

The Falcons lost their fourth game in a row; Cousins had no touchdowns passes and eight interceptions during the streak.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold threw five touchdown passes. It’s the first time any Vikings quarterback has thrown that many touchdown passes since Daunte Culpepper in Week 1 of the 2004 season.

The Vikings scored 40 or more points for the first time since Week 7 of the 2019 season, against the Lions.

Saints 14, Giants 11.

New Orleans moved to 3-1 under interim coach Darren Rizzi, who got a win in his home state. And the Saints are only two games behind the Buccaneers for the NFC South lead.

Quarterback Derek Carr exited in the fourth quarter with a left hand injury and possible concussion.

The Giants had a potential game-tying 35-yard field goal blocked with eight seconds left.

The Giants are 0-7 at home for the first time since 1974. Before the game, a plane pulled a banner over MetLife Stadium that said, “Mr. Mara enough — Pls fix this dumpster fire.”

The only good news for the Giants? Rookie receiver Malik Nabers is the first player to catch 80 passes in his first 11 games.

Eagles 22, Panthers 16.

The Eagles clinched a playoff berth, thanks to their win and Arizona’s loss.

The victory nevertheless triggered consternation about the quality of the passing game. Philly threw for only 108 yards against the Panthers.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has 23 total touchdowns and two turnovers in the team’s nine-game winning streak.

Running back Saquon Barkley set the franchise single-season rushing record. He has 1,623 yards, with four games left. He remains on pace to set the NFL’s single-season record.

The Panthers have lost 10 or more games for the sixth straight year.

Steelers 27, Browns 14.

The Browns have been eliminated for playoff contention. And they’ve lost 21 straight regular-season games at Pittsburgh.

The Steelers managed to get the win without their top receiver, George Pickens. They had 147 net passing yards, and 120 rushing yards.

The Steelers sacked Browns quarterback Jameis Winston three times, and intercepted him twice.

Buccaneers 28, Raiders 13.

The Bucs are all alone in first place in the NFC South, thanks to their third straight win since the bye.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has tied a career high with 28 touchdown passes.

The Raiders have the longest losing streak in the NFL, with nine. In the defeat, rookie tight end Brock Bowers set the rookie tight end receiving record, with 87.

Jaguars 10, Titans 6.

Nobody cares about this game.

Seahawks 30, Cardinals 18.

The Seahawks have a season-high four-game losing streak. With their second win over the Cardinals in two weeks, the Seahawks have essentially slammed the door on Arizona winning the division.

Running back Zach Charbonnet, in for Kenneth Walker III, had 193 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns.

Arizona has lost three in a row. They’re in a three-way tied for the No. 9 seed. It’ll be a four-way tie if the Cowboys win on Sunday night.

Rams 44, Bills 42.

The Bills are the first team in the Super Bowl era to have six or more touchdowns and no giveaways and lose. Previously, teams that did that were 245-0.

Receiver Puka Nacua had 12 catches for 162 yards and two total touchdowns.

Josh Allen had three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. He’s the only player to do it in a regular-season game. The only other player to ever do it was Otto Graham in the 1954 NFL Championship.

49ers 38, Bears 13.

The 49ers are back in a big way. In the first half, the 49ers outgained the Bears, 319 yards to four.

Thomas Brown made his debut as the Bears’ interim head coach.

San Francisco is two games behind the Seahawks for the NFC West lead, and two games behind Washington for the No. 7 seed.

Caleb Williams is the first quarterback since 1950 to have no interceptions in a seven-game losing streak.

Chiefs 19, Chargers 16.

The Chiefs won yet another division title, thanks to a 31-yard Matthew Wright field goal that doinked off the upright and was good.

The Chiefs blew a 13-0 halftime lead, before going back and forth with the Chargers. The Chiefs, after falling behind by one point with 4:35 to play, kept the ball for the rest of the game before kicking the game winner.

Neither team reached 300 yards of offense or 100 yards rushing. And there were no turnovers.