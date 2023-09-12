PFT’s Week 2 2023 NFL power rankings

1. 49ers (1-0, last week N0. 2): They’ve been knocking on the door for five years. They might be getting ready to kick it in.

2. Dolphins (1-0, No. 5): Tua for MVP? Tua for MVP!

3. Eagles (1-0, No. 3): They need to worry about the 49ers. And the Cowboys.

4. Jets (1-0, No. 6): If Aaron Rodgers didn’t get injured, the Jets might have won by three scores.

5. Chiefs (0-1, No. 1): With so many available pass catchers, here’s a tip — throw to the ones who are catching the ball.

6. Cowboys (1-0, No. 10): They’re capable of blowing teams out in the regular season. Can they beat one or more teams in the postseason?

7. Jaguars (1-0, No. 7): It was closer than it should have been against an overmatched Colts team.

8. Lions (1-0, No. 14): Honolulu blue is the new black.

9. Ravens (1-0, No. 12): The offense needs plenty of work. Fortunately, they’ve got some of their easier games early.

10. Bills (0-1, No. 8): The Jenga tower that is the Bills could be starting to fall, far earlier than expected.

11. Browns (1-0, No. 22): They were the biggest wild card entering Week One. The card looks like an ace so far.

12. Bengals (0-1, No. 4): They’ll get it together, eventually.

13. Packers (1-0, No. 16): So much for the Packers being done.

14. Giants (0-1, No. 11): It still counts as only one loss, as long as they can forget about it and move on.

15. Steelers (0-1, No. 13): Remember when the Steelers had a great home-field advantage?

16. Chargers (0-1, No. 15): “Hey, I have an idea. Let’s put only one guy on Tyreek Hill.”

17. Rams (1-0, No. 29): If Matthew Stafford can stay healthy, they could steal a wild-card spot.

18. Seahawks (0-1, No. 9): The Drew Lock watch has already begun.

19. Buccaneers (1-0, No. 27): Baker Mayfield might be back to what he was becoming before a shoulder injury derailed his career in 2021.

20. Commanders (1-0, No. 20): Good news, they won. Bad news, they might not be much better than the Cardinals.

21. Vikings (0-1, No. 18): This could quickly go off the rails.

22. Patriots (0-1, No. 19): Moral victories don’t count in the race to catch Don Shula.

23. Saints (1-0, No. 24): They’ve been screwed by the officials in the past. Not on Sunday, with a bad call taking a touchdown off the board for Tennessee.

24. Raiders (1-0, No. 28): If Jimmy G stays healthy, they could be a factor.

25. Broncos (0-1, No. 23): Despite the outcome, it looked better than last year. It couldn’t look much worse.

26. Falcons (1-0, No. 26): It’s hard to know much about the quality of the win, because it’s possible the Panthers will not be very good this year.

27. Titans (0-1, No. 17): Now we know why they draft a quarterback every year.

28. Bears (0-1, No. 21): The up-or-out year for Justin Fields did not start well.

29. Panthers (0-1, No. 25): Bryce Young will need some time. And some help.

30. Texans (0-1, No. 30): They kept it close for a little while in Baltimore, which is better than nothing.

31. Colts (0-1, No. 31): Anthony Richardson gave us a glimpse of what he could become.

32. Cardinals (0-1, No. 32): They almost threw an early wrench in their low-key tank.