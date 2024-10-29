PFT’s Week 9 2024 NFL power rankings

1. Lions (last week No. 1; 6-1): The cure of Bobby Layne has finally ended.

2. Chiefs (No. 2; 7-0): They look beatable every week, and yet no one can beat them.

3. Packers (No. 5; 6-2): With or without Jordan Love on the field, they keep playing well.

4. Bills (No. 8; 6-2): They might have the division clinched before it’s time to slaughter the turkey.

5. Texans (No. 6; 6-2): They’ll need to avoid what has now become a potential trap game against the Jets.

6. Commanders (No. 7; 6-2): They’re looking like a team of destiny.

7. Steelers (No. 9; 5-2): Look who’s all alone in first place in the best division in the AFC.

8. Ravens (No. 3; 5-3): Having a great offense doesn’t mean much if the defense can’t stop a truck with three wheels and no gas.

9. Eagles (No. 10; 5-2): They’re quietly stacking up wins, just like they did a year ago.

10. Vikings (No. 4; 5-2): It’s feeling like 2016 all over again.

11. Falcons (No. 11; 5-3): The Kirk Cousins-Mike Zimmer reunion is upon us.

12. 49ers (No. 15; 4-4): If they can ever get and stay healthy, they could be unstoppable.

13. Broncos (No. 16; 5-3): David Tepper must have thrown a drink on Sean Payton at some point.

14. Cardinals (No. 17; 4-4): Kyler Murray is coming of age as a passer, leader, and winner.

15. Buccaneers (No. 12; 4-4): They’ve suddenly got work to do to win the division title for the fourth straight season.

16. Seahawks (No. 13; 4-4): They desperately need consistency.

17. Bears (No. 14; 4-3): They should trade Tyrique Stevenson to the Commanders, since at the end of Sunday’s game it felt like they already had.

18. Chargers (No. 18; 4-3): What a difference scoring touchdowns can make.

19. Colts (No. 19; 4-4): The ultimate cardiac quarterback apparently needs to do more cardio.

20. Rams (No. 22; 3-4): “How dare the media report that we were trying to trade Cooper Kupp now that we’ve stopped trying to trade him.”

21. Cowboys (No. 20; 3-4): Inspired by Trevon Diggs, Jerry Jones will have a new food item to sell at the next home game.

22. Bengals (No. 21; 3-5): There’s a chance the Bengals aren’t as good as we thought they were.

23. Saints (No. 23; 2-6): It’s time to trade some veterans.

24. Browns (No. 30; 2-6): Jameis Winston is the perfect antidote to Deshaun Watson.

25. Patriots (No. 31; 2-6): Maybe Jerod Mayo should call his team soft every week.

26. Dolphins (No. 25; 2-5): The season might come down to Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

27. Jaguars (No. 26; 2-6): They blew their chance to trade Christian Kirk; will they blow their chance to trade Travis Etienne?

28. Giants (No. 27; 2-6): They played better than expected in Pittsburgh. Then again, the bar was pretty low.

29. Raiders (No. 28; 2-5): Tom Brady is going to want a refund.

30. Jets (No. 24; 2-6): If they lose on Thursday night to the Texans, QB Aaron Rodgers might ask G.M. Aaron Rodgers for a trade.

31. Titans (No. 29; 1-7): How’d firing Mike Vrabel work out for you?

32. Panthers (No. 32; 1-7): They should bring back Cam Newton, and I’m not sure whether I’m kidding.