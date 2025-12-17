Philip Rivers gets the minimum ($278,889) for four regular-season games

During a 17-year career, that ran from 2004 through 2020, Philip Rivers earned $244,223,210. He’ll be adding a little more to that mountain of cash.

Rivers is getting the prorated one-year veteran minimum of $1.255 million. With four of 18 weeks left in the season, it works out to $278,889.

As many have pointed out since Rivers returned, it also restores his league-provided health insurance, which otherwise would have expired five years after his last game. If he retires again after the 2025 season, the five-year clock will reset.

Obviously, Rivers isn’t risking his health for free health insurance. With $244 million in earnings (it’s a lot less than that after taxes), he can easily afford to pay for his own health insurance. Besides, the Colts didn’t do it to get him free health insurance for five more years; the Colts needed a quarterback for the stretch run.

But it’s a nice benefit for vested veterans, courtesy of the negotiations between the NFL and the NFL Players Association.