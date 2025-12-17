 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Philip Rivers gets the minimum ($278,889) for four regular-season games

  
Published December 17, 2025 04:09 PM

During a 17-year career, that ran from 2004 through 2020, Philip Rivers earned $244,223,210. He’ll be adding a little more to that mountain of cash.

Rivers is getting the prorated one-year veteran minimum of $1.255 million. With four of 18 weeks left in the season, it works out to $278,889.

As many have pointed out since Rivers returned, it also restores his league-provided health insurance, which otherwise would have expired five years after his last game. If he retires again after the 2025 season, the five-year clock will reset.

Obviously, Rivers isn’t risking his health for free health insurance. With $244 million in earnings (it’s a lot less than that after taxes), he can easily afford to pay for his own health insurance. Besides, the Colts didn’t do it to get him free health insurance for five more years; the Colts needed a quarterback for the stretch run.

But it’s a nice benefit for vested veterans, courtesy of the negotiations between the NFL and the NFL Players Association.