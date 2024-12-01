 Skip navigation
Eberflus' coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
'Soft' Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pittsburgh improves to 9-3 with win at Cincinnati

  
Published December 1, 2024 04:24 PM

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his best games in years today in Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh stayed on top of the AFC North with a 44-38 win.

The Bengals, meanwhile, fell to 4-8 and just about out of realistic playoff contention.

Wilson completed 29 of 38 passes for 414 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception, and if he plays like that in December and January, the Steelers are going to be a very tough team to beat.

The Steelers’ defense was not as good. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, and Chase Brown has 12 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. But that wasn’t enough on a day when Cincinnati’s defense couldn’t stop Wilson.

Before the season few expected the Steelers to win the AFC North, and few expected Wilson to play as well as he’s playing. But this Pittsburgh team just keeps winning, and looks ready to play its best football down the stretch.