Prayer service is held for Kim Pegula’s ongoing recovery

  
Published May 1, 2023 07:02 AM
Carolina Panthers v Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 19: Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula on the field before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula suffered cardiac arrest last June 7, on her 53rd birthday. Her recovery is ongoing.

Over the weekend, a prayer service was held in the hopes of improving her condition. As explained by Tim O’Shei of the Buffalo News, “Kim Pegula has undergone extensive therapy to heal from the effects of brain damage.”

More than 300 attended the service at Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church. Another 300-plus attended a livestream of the event.

“Kim and our family have entered a new season in our lives,” Kim Pegula’s husband, Terry, said in a video played during the prayer service. “The beginning of this season has been difficult. But we ask, with God’s help, that Kim’s recovery continues. We also ask, with God’s help, that Kim has a full recovery. We ask humbly, but we pray boldly.”

After the service, Kim Pegula’s father, Ralph Kerr, predicted that Kim will recover.

“She’s going to be right back to where she was on June 6 of last year,” Kerr said. “I believe that.”

He added that, in the early days after the incident, a doctor told the family that only one in five “who experience what Kim did ever live to tell about it.”

We wish Kim Pegula and the Pegula family the best as Kim’s recovery continues.