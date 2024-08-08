Press Taylor to call Jaguars plays in preseason, no word on regular season

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson didn’t say who would handle offensive play calls when asked about it this offseason, but he shared plans for the team’s preseason games at a Thursday press conference.

Pederson said that offensive coordinator Press Taylor will be making the calls against the Chiefs this weekend and in the team’s other exhibition games. Pederson did not announce any plans for the regular season, however.

Taylor will be calling the plays from the field after previously being in the booth.

“You feel connected to the game a little more . . . early in my career, I was in the box as well. Little more challenging up there,” Pederson said, via Mia O’Brien of 1010XL.

Taylor had the duties in 2023 after sharing the role with Pederson during the 2022 season.