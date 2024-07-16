 Skip navigation
Pressing pause on #PFTPM, until Monday

  
Published July 16, 2024 10:17 AM

Many are asking (well, some . . . well, two or three) about the current whereabouts of the #PFTPM podcast. Especially since someone (me) touted it as a #NoDaysOff replacement during the PFT Live hiatus.

Last Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, I had other things get in the way. (I mentioned that during last Tuesday’s episode.) This week, we’re at the beach and the house we rented has room for 20 humans but no good spot to record a podcast.

So I’ll pick it up next week. And I will do one every day until PFT Live returns after the Olympics. (Unless I don’t.)

In the interim, this would be a perfect opportunity to use the time you’d otherwise devote to listening to #PFTPM to order and read Father of Mine, my mob novel set in 1973. And/or pre-order Son of Mine, the sequel that comes out on September 3.

Father of Mine is a mere $3.99 for the ebook, and Son of Mine is $4.99. You can get both for under 10 freaking bucks.