 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

American League Wild Card Series: Seattle Mariners v. Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch the LA Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays : TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
Oregon Spring Football Game
Oregon coach Dan Lanning agrees to an extension through the 2028 season
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?
nbc_golf_pgat_senioropenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

American League Wild Card Series: Seattle Mariners v. Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch the LA Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays : TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
Oregon Spring Football Game
Oregon coach Dan Lanning agrees to an extension through the 2028 season
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?
nbc_golf_pgat_senioropenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pro Football Hall of Fame names 12 finalists for coach/contributor category for Class of 2024

  
Published July 27, 2023 03:32 PM

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 12 finalists in the coach/contributor for the Class of 2024.

The committee reduced the list of 29 semifinalists to Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

The committee will meet Aug. 15 to select one coach or contributor to go onto the ballot. He then must receive 80 percent approval from the full body of selectors in January to be enshrined in Canton.

Holmgren, Kilroy, Kraft, Parker, Reeves, Rooney, Shanahan, Shaughnessy and Wooten also reached this stage for the Class of 2023. Don Coryell emerged from the list of finalists and will be enshrined next week in the Class of 2023.