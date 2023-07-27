Pro Football Hall of Fame names 12 finalists for coach/contributor category for Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 12 finalists in the coach/contributor for the Class of 2024.

The committee reduced the list of 29 semifinalists to Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

The committee will meet Aug. 15 to select one coach or contributor to go onto the ballot. He then must receive 80 percent approval from the full body of selectors in January to be enshrined in Canton.

Holmgren, Kilroy, Kraft, Parker, Reeves, Rooney, Shanahan, Shaughnessy and Wooten also reached this stage for the Class of 2023. Don Coryell emerged from the list of finalists and will be enshrined next week in the Class of 2023.