Proposed “tush push” rule, as written, won’t change much

It’s one thing to say, “The tush push must go!” It’s another thing to come up with a specific formulation of the rule that accomplishes that objective.

The Packers have submitted a proposal that would ostensibly end the short-yardage play that the Eagles have perfected.

Here’s the language that the Packers have submitted: “No offensive player may . . . immediately at the snap, push or throw his body against a teammate, who was lined up directly behind the snapper and received the snap, to aid him in an attempt to gain yardage.”

If the rule will be enforced as written, there’s a clear flaw in it. It prevents pushing the ballcarrier “immediately at the snap.”

The Eagles usually don’t push quarterback Jalen Hurts “immediately.” The play begins as a quarterback sneak, with a push from behind to get Hurts (and the ball) past the line to gain or the goal line.

So even if at least 23 other teams are willing to support Green Bay’s proposal, the revised rule as written doesn’t really solve the problem.

That’s the challenge. Coming up with specific language that eliminates the targeted behavior.

The problem began when, in 2006, the league removed the rule against pushing the ballcarrier. Sixteen years later, teams like the Eagles (and the Bills) began using the ability to push a ballcarrier strategically, from the snap.

Pulling the ballcarrier remains against the rules. If the “tush push” is to be pushed out of the rulebook, the easiest solution would be to turn the clock back to 2005.

Another possibility would be to prevent pushing the ballcarrier in the tackle box. Or within five yards of the line of scrimmage.

Regardless, a rule banning a teammate from “immediately” pushing the ballcarrier won’t matter. The Eagles would keep running the quarterback sneak — and they’d be careful to make the pushing of the quarterback not “immediate.”