Public officials will review Super Bowl security

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s terrorist attack in New Orleans, state, federal, and local officials will be taking a closer look at the security plan for Super Bowl LIX.

As explained by the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Louisiana governor Jeff Landry has declared a state of emergency. This allows Landry to utilize more resources in an effort to secure the game, which will be played in 38 days.

He said that he originally had planned to make the declaration on Thursday, but that the Wednesday attack altered the timetable.

“It is important for our citizens and guests to know we are doing everything we can to secure their safety,” Landry said at a Wednesday press conference. “The safety of this entire city is paramount to me.”

It should be paramount to the city, the state, and the nation. The Super Bowl is the biggest annual event in the country. No expense should be spared to ensure the safety and security of the venue and the surrounding city.