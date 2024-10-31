Puka Nacua leaves practice with knee injury

Last Thursday, the Rams had receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua together for the second time this season. Now, there’s a chance the streak won’t last.

Via Jordan Rodrique of TheAthletic.com, Nacua left practice on Thursday with a knee injury. As a result, he skipped his weekly press conference, which was set for today.

He’ll officially was listed as “limited” on the injury report. That doesn’t reveal anything about the severity of the injury. Typically, a player who is injured during an otherwise normal practice is listed as limited, because he participated before the injury.

Nacua originally suffered a knee injury in camp. He aggravated it Week 1, against the Lions. Last week, he had seven catches for 106 yards.

It’s unclear whether he re-injured the same knee, or freshly injured the other knee.

The 3-4 Rams face the 4-4 Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday.

UPDATE 7:48 p.m. ET: Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams say that Nacua injured the same knee he previously injured.