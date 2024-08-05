Puka Nacua made early exit from practice Sunday

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was not the only player to leave Sunday’s joint practice with the Rams with an injury.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua also made an early exit from the joint workout. Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports that Nacua exited after a team drills period and that he had a bag of ice around his right knee, but head coach Sean McVay didn’t offer any update on his condition.

“I don’t. . . . I’m not sure,” McVay said in response to questions about Nacua’s departure at his press conference.

At this point in the summer, the Rams have no reason to push Nacua to get back on the field until he’s fully recovered from any issue. The coming days should bring a better sense of how long that might be.