Puka Nacua uncertain for Week 7 due to ankle injury

  
Published October 12, 2025 04:36 PM

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua returned to Sunday’s win over the Ravens after injuring his ankle in the second quarter, but it’s not a sure thing that he will be back for Week 7’s game against the Jaguars in London.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters after the win that he does not know if Nacua will be able to play in the game.

The Rams are staying in Baltimore and working out there until making the trip to London. Wednesday’s practice will be the first with an injury report updating Nacua’s status.

Nacua had two catches for 28 yards before his injury and did not have any catches after his return to the 17-3 victory.