 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
nbc_pft_falconsqb_240502__023208.jpg
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joealt_240502.jpg
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
nbc_pft_falconsqb_240502__023208.jpg
Falcons have created ‘disaster’ of a QB situation
nbc_pft_mailbag_240502.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Is Belichick trying to improve image?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Puka Nacua’s brother Kai Nacua emerges as a UFL defensive player of the year candidate

  
Published May 2, 2024 04:41 PM

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was a rookie of the year candidate last season, but he’s not the only member of his family who’s getting some awards recognition.

Nacua’s older brother Kai Nacua has been named as a midseason defensive player of the year candidate in the UFL.

Kai Nacua is a safety for the Michigan Panthers who is leading the UFL in interceptions this season. Kai Nacua has played in the NFL before, originally making the Browns as an undrafted rookie in 2017 and also playing briefly for the 49ers and Jets, and at age 29, he may be doing enough in the UFL to get some NFL team to invite him to training camp.

A third brother, Samson Nacua, is a wide receiver like Puka who is a teammate of Kai’s on the Michigan Panthers.