Puka Nacua’s brother Kai Nacua emerges as a UFL defensive player of the year candidate

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was a rookie of the year candidate last season, but he’s not the only member of his family who’s getting some awards recognition.

Nacua’s older brother Kai Nacua has been named as a midseason defensive player of the year candidate in the UFL.

Kai Nacua is a safety for the Michigan Panthers who is leading the UFL in interceptions this season. Kai Nacua has played in the NFL before, originally making the Browns as an undrafted rookie in 2017 and also playing briefly for the 49ers and Jets, and at age 29, he may be doing enough in the UFL to get some NFL team to invite him to training camp.

A third brother, Samson Nacua, is a wide receiver like Puka who is a teammate of Kai’s on the Michigan Panthers.