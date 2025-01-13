 Skip navigation
QB Drew Allar returning to Penn State

  
Published January 13, 2025 03:47 PM

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has made a decision about his future.

Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com reports that Allar is returning to Penn State for his senior season.

Allar previously announced his intention to return, but he also said he was keeping his options open based on NFL feedback.

Allar, 20, is a two-year starter at Penn State. He has completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 5,869 yards with 50 touchdowns and in interceptions in 36 career games. Allar has added 537 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.