QB Tanner Mordecai among 49ers’ practice squad signings

The 49ers signed 15 players to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The signings included quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who will stay on as the fourth quarterback behind Brock Purdy, Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs.

Mordecai, who played at SMU, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent after the 2024 draft. He completed 6 of 10 passes for 103 yards in limited action in the preseason.

The 49ers also signed offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon (International Pathway Program), defensive lineman Evan Anderson, defensive lineman Alex Barrett, defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin, offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Jaylen Mahoney, wide receiver Tay Martin, defensive lineman T.Y. McGill Jr., offensive lineman Drake Nugent, tight end Mason Pline, wide receiver Trent Taylor, safety Tracy Walker III and tight end Brayden Willis.