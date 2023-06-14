“Quarterback” trailer debuts

Mark your calendar. Get someone’s password. (OK, don’t do that .) And get ready for the launch of Quarterback.

It’s the first partnership between the NFL and Netflix. It will premiere on July 12.

A lengthy trailer has emerged . It’s worth watching.

It makes the show worth trying, too. The series delves into the lives of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, and Falcons quarterback Mariota.

The trailer shows some of the sideline argument that happened during the divisional playoff game, when Mahomes suffered an ankle injury and insisted on staying in the game.

The goal of any trailer is to get you to watch. Sometimes, the trailer paints a picture that the full product can’t support. This one seems like it will be pretty good, a break from the team-focused NFL reality series of the past.