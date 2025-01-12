Quay Walker, Evan Williams are active for the Packers

The Packers will have linebacker Quay Walker and safety Evan Williams in the lineup for Sunday’s road game against the Eagles.

Walker and Williams were both listed as questionable to play on the team’s final injury report, but both of them are active for the Wild Card round. Walker was limited in practice all week with an ankle injury and Williams is dealing with a quad injury.

Defensive linemen Brenton Cox and T.J. Slaton are also active after getting questionable tags. Quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver Christian Watson, safety Zayne Anderson, tackle Andre Dillard, and tight end Ben Sims are inactive.

Quarterback Tanner McKee, guard Trevor Keegan, offensive lineman Nick Gates, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, cornerback Eli Ricks, safety Lewis Cine, and wide receiver Ainias Smith are inactive for the Eagles.