Quentin Johnston out of practice Wednesday

  
Published January 8, 2025 06:22 PM

Wide receiver Quentin Johnston took a step in the wrong direction on Wednesday.

Johnston was listed as limited in Tuesday’s practice because of a thigh injury, but he missed practice entirely on Wednesday. Johnston was listed with an illness in addition to the thigh injury.

Thursday will bring the final practice and final injury report before Saturday’s game against the Texans.

Running backs J.K. Dobbins (ankle) and Gus Edwards (ankle) and right guard Trey Pipkins III (oblique) remained in the limited category for the second day in a row. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer (foot) and defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor (rib) were out of practice along with Johnston.

Cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) was a full participant after being designated for return from injured reserve earlier in the day. Left tackle Rashawn Slater (knee) and left guard Zion Johnson (ankle) went from limited to full participation.