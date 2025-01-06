Quentin Johnston’s career day helps Chargers secure fifth seed with 34-20 win over Raiders

Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston had a disappointing rookie season in 2023. He had a career day in his final regular-season game of 2024.

Johnston caught 13 passes for 186 yards, helping the Chargers secure the No. 5 seed with a 34-20 win over the Raiders. Los Angeles (11-6) will open the postseason in Houston next weekend, while Las Vegas (4-13) will begin the decision-making process regarding the future of coach Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders led 10-9 with 44 seconds left in the first half when the momentum changed on Daiyan Henley’s interception of Aidan O’Connell. The Chargers took their first lead of the game on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown throw to DJ Chark with 10 seconds left in the first half, and Herbert converted the 2-point try with a pass to Ladd McConkey.

The Chargers gave the Raiders no chance in the second half.

In its nine road games this season, Los Angeles held every opponent to 20 points or less, an NFL record.

The Chargers outgained the Raiders 473 to 264, with Herbert completing 28 of 36 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns. McConkey caught five for 95, and JK Dobbins ran for 63 yards on 18 carries.

Brock Bowers highlighted the Raiders’ efforts in a lost season. He caught four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, giving him an NFL rookie-record 112 catches for the season. Bowers also owns the NFL rookie record for receiving yards by a tight end with 1,194.