Quinn Meinerz agrees to four-year extension with Broncos

  
Published July 16, 2024 08:52 PM

With training camp beginning soon, Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz has plenty of reason to celebrate.

According to multiple reports, Meinerz has agreed to terms with the club on a four-year extension that will make him one of the highest-paid guards in the league.

Initial reports indicate the deal is worth $80 million with $45 million guaranteed.

Meinerz, 25, was a third-round pick out of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2021 and was entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has started 39 games in the last three seasons, including all 17 in 2023.

He was on the field for 97 percent of Denver’s offensive snaps last year.