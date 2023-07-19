Quinnen Williams: I haven’t scratched the surface of what I can do

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams reported to training camp with the rest of the Jets on Wednesday, but his circumstances are a bit different than the last time he was in the team’s facility.

Williams did not take part in the team’s offseason program because he was looking for a contract extension that finally came together last week. Williams agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension with the team that moved him behind Aaron Donald on the list of the highest-paid players at the position.

That deal came after Williams put together an outstanding 2022 season and was named an All-Pro for the first time. During a press conference on Wednesday, Williams said that even better days are coming.

“I haven’t scratched the surface on what I can do,” Williams said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Aaron Rodgers’ arrival has been the dominant storyline of the Jets offseason, but the prospect of an even more productive Williams offers a reminder that the team’s defense will play a major role in determining how well they do this season.