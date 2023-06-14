Rachaad White: It’s just a well-balanced offense to me

The Buccaneers had a lot of trouble establishing any kind of ground game in 2022.

But that may change in the coming season with new offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

Rachaad White was second on the team in rushing as a rookie last year, registering 481 yards with an average of 3.7 yards per carry. He said on Wednesday that he’s noticed how the new scheme gives defenses different looks, which in turn creates different opportunities in the offense.

“The energy has been great. Obviously, we’re all happy about it ,” White said, via quotes distributed by the team. “Pocket movement and just getting the defense running side to side — it’s just a well-balanced offense to me. Then the shots and the plays you see guys like Chris [Godwin] and Mike [Evans make] and how they are open. Mike comes to the sideline and says, ‘Man, I haven’t really been this open in a minute. It feels good.’

“Just seeing things like that. It’s been happiness. It’s been fun.”

Having balance within the offense is something the Buccaneers weren’t able to manage at all last season. But White noted Canales and head coach Todd Bowles have harped on that subject all offseason — noting that backs should be able to both run and catch.

“That’s the feel I’ve been getting honestly, but yeah, you’re asked to do a lot and that’s good,” White said. “With the running back position and how it is, we’re guys trying to go with it. It’s great to be asked to do everything and having guys behind you like Ke’Shawn [Vaughn] and Chase [Edmonds]. That’s how it [is]. You always need help. It’s going to be great and it’s going to be well-balanced.”

Tampa Bay rushed for a league-low 1,308 yards with five touchdowns and was also No. 32 with 3.4 yards per carry in 2022. If the club can get more out of its run game, whoever wins the QB competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask should be in a better position to succeed.