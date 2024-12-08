Raheem Morris: Kirk Cousins was significantly better than last week, he’s our QB

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was steadfast in his support of quarterback Kirk Cousins after Cousins threw four interceptions in Week 13 and he was playing the same tune after Sunday’s loss in Minnesota.

Cousins threw two interceptions in the 42-21 loss and has now thrown eight interceptions and no touchdowns over the team’s last four games. During his postgame press conference, Morris showed no sign that he was considering a move to rookie Michael Penix before the team’s Week 15 game against the Raiders.

“Everything is always discussed when you go watch the tape and do all those type of things but Kirk Cousins is our quarterback,” Morris said. “We’ll have the ability to go watch this tape just like we do every single week. Kirk played significantly better than he did the week before. We got a chance to go out there and focus on us and get a chance to go out there and work on what we do and what we do well. We will do whatever is best to go win football games and Kirk’s definitely a part of that.”

Cousins finished 23-of-37 for 344 yards and that looks better than last week, but the result was the same for a Falcons team that is reeling after a 6-3 start to the season. Four straight losses have knocked them out of first place and they’ll need to stop the free fall against the Raiders if they want to have a real shot at moving back in front of the Buccaneers.