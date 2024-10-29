Raheem Morris: That was probably Kirk Cousins’ cleanest game as an Atlanta Falcon

Kirk Cousins put together one of his best games of the season on Sunday, helping power the Falcons to a 31-26 victory over the Buccaneers.

Cousins finished the contest 23-of-29 for 276 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, drawing praise from Raheem Morris in the head coach’s Monday news conference.

“[T]hat was probably his cleanest game as a quarterback as an Atlanta Falcon,” Morris said, noting Cousins’ play is what the team envisioned before the season started. “I know it’s hard to say when you threw for 500 yards one week, but you know how I feel about stats. But yesterday, as far as being clean, as far as throwing the ball exactly where it needs to go, being able to exhaust his progressions, feeling really comfortable, being decisive, doing all the different things that Kirk does well. He actually ran the ball yesterday.

“I was really pleased with the quarterback’s play yesterday. And you can see the confidence in our offense when he’s playing that way and the style of play we want to play.”

Through eight games, Cousins has thrown for 2,106 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions — good for a passer rating of 97.8. Cousins and the Falcons now lead the NFC South with a 5-3 record and have set themselves up well for later in the season as they’re 4-0 in the division.