Raheem Morris: You’ll get a good look at Michael Penix Jr. in preseason opener

With the Falcons participating in joint practices with the Dolphins this week, it sounds like their rookie quarterback will take the bulk of the snaps in Friday night’s preseason game.

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix will be on the field for a substantial amount of time, which won’t be the case for veteran starter Kirk Cousins.

“We haven’t really talked about playing time, but you’ll get a good look at Michael,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “You won’t see nearly as much of Kirk, if any.”

Morris spent the last several years as the Rams’ defensive coordinator — a team that has rarely played starters in preseason games under head coach Sean McVay. So it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Cousins does not play any preseason snaps, particularly as he’s coming off a torn Achilles. Plus, he’s getting quality snaps against Miami’s defense in practice this week.

Friday night will be the first opportunity Penix has to display his ability after Atlanta surprisingly selected him this spring. And unless something else unexpected happens this season, it will be one of just three chances he’ll have to play in his first NFL season.