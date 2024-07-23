Raheem Mostert: Guys would understand if Tua Tagovailoa limits himself until deal is done

As the Dolphins begin training camp this week, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has yet to sign a contract extension with the team.

That could put Tagovialoa in “hold-in” territory by limiting his practice reps — or not participating at all, like Jordan Love with the Packers — until the deal is done.

In a press conference on Tuesday, running back Raheem Mostert said he and other teammates would understand if Tagovailoa decided to do that.

“You know, that’s under his discretion and his team,” Mostert said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “I can’t really speak on that, just because I’m his teammate and I’m one of his brothers. We can have a conversation about it, but all in all, that’s up to his tea. And his priorities are something that’s of importance in that aspect.

“I think it could be the right move and guys in the locker room definitely understand that. And Tua is Tua, he’s always putting the team first. That’s how I see it and that’s how everybody in the locker room sees it.”

Generally, Mostert feels like Tagovailoa has earned a lucrative new deal with his actions on and off the field.

“I think Tua is very well deserving of the opportunity to get a contract extension,” Mostert said. “He’s worked his tail off, especially since I’ve started playing with him. I’ve seen nothing but growth. And the leadership he portrays, not only for the team, but for the organization, is definitely top notch. One of the best — if not the best — leaders in the locker room and for the organization. So, with that being said, I truly believe that he deserves everything that he has coming his way — plus more. I’m just excited for him. It’s going to be a great opportunity.”

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Tagovailoa is currently entering the final year of his rookie contract on his fifth-year option. He is slated to earn $23.171 million in guaranteed base salary for the coming season.