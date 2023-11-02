Raheem Mostert returns to practice, Braxton Berrios added to report

The Dolphins got one of their key players back on the practice field as they get ready to play the Chiefs.

Running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday’s session after he didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Mostert told reporters in his Thursday press conference that he’s expecting to play against Kansas City.

Tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) also got back to practice after he missed Wednesday.

But the Dolphins did add receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring) and cornerback Justin Bethel (foot) to the injury report as limited participants. We’ll see if they’ll be able to practice on Friday or if their injuries are going to keep them out for Sunday’s game.

Safety Brandon Jones (concussion) and offensive lineman Rob Hunt (hamstring) remained out of practice.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (knee), who’s working his way back from injured reserve, was again a limited participant.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), receiver River Cracraft (shoulder), cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles), and center Connor Williams (groin) all remained limited.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle (back) and fullback Alec Ingold (foot) remained full.