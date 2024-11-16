Raiders activate Michael Mayer

The Raiders are set to have tight end Michael Mayer back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Mayer was activated from the non-football illness list on Saturday. Mayer has been out since Week Three for personal reasons and he was a full participant in practice all this week.

Mayer had four catches for 21 yards in the first three weeks of the season.

The Raiders also announced that they have waived wide receiver Alex Bachman. He had three catches for 31 yards in six games with the team.

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall and center Will Putnam were elevated from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.