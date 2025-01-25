 Skip navigation
Raiders announce Pete Carroll is their new head coach

  
Published January 25, 2025 03:36 PM

It’s official: Pete Carroll is the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders announced on Saturday afternoon that Carroll has officially become their head coach, a comeback to the NFL after many assumed his head-coaching career was over after he was fired by the Seahawks a year ago.

Carroll has a 170-120-1 record as an NFL head coach with the Seahawks, Patriots and Jets. He won a Super Bowl and lost another during his 14 seasons in Seattle. He also built USC into the best program in college football during his tenure there.

When the regular season starts, Carroll will become the oldest person ever to serve as head coach in an NFL game. He turns 74 in September; the previous record belongs to Romeo Crennel, who was 73 when he served as interim head coach of the Texans.

The Raiders haven’t won a playoff game since they reached the Super Bowl after the 2002 season. Carroll’s job will be to change that.