Raiders bring back Kyle Peko

  
Published July 25, 2023 05:45 PM

Defensive lineman Kyle Peko is back with the Raiders for the 2023 season.

The Raiders announced on Tuesday that they have signed Peko to their 90-man roster. Peko appeared in eight games for the team last season.

Peko had 11 tackles and one pass defensed in those appearances. He has 34 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 29 career games with the Raiders, Titans, Broncos, and Bills.

Peko joins Jerry Tillery, Bilal Nichols, Adam Butler, Neil Farrell Jr., Matthew Butler, John Jenkins, and Nesta Jade Silvera at defensive tackle. Third-round pick Byron Young is currently on the PUP list.

The Raiders also announced that they have waived quarterback Chase Garbers and cornerback Ike Brown.