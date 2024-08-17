 Skip navigation
Raiders claim LB Jackson Mitchell off waivers from Panthers

  
Published August 17, 2024 07:14 PM

The Raiders claimed linebacker Jackson Mitchell off waivers, the team announced Saturday.

The Panthers waived Mitchell on Friday to make room for the signing of Ike Boettger.

Mitchell will not play against the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Mitchell originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Panthers out of UConn in May. He led UConn in tackles as a senior, totaling 113, averaging 9.4 tackles per game, the 19th-most in FBS. He also finished with seven tackles for loss, one sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Mitchell posted five games with double-digit tackles. He finished his career ranked third on UConn’s all-time list with 438 total tackles in four seasons.

Mitchell earned All-New England honors for the third-straight season last year and was invited to both the Hula Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl.