Raiders DE Janarius Robinson arrested for DUI

There’s plenty of NFL news being made in Las Vegas this week and not all of it involves the two teams playing in the Super Bowl.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that Robinson was arrested for driving under the influence at 5:59 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

“The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Janarius Robinson last night,” the Raiders said in a statement, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The club is in the process of gathering more information.”

Robinson had eight tackles and a sack in six appearances with the Raiders during the regular season. He was a 2021 fourth-round pick of the Vikings, but did not see any game action in Minnesota.