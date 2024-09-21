Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce will have season-ending knee surgery

When the Raiders placed defensive end Malcolm Koonce on injured reserve earlier this month, the injury was believed to potentially end his 2024 season.

That’s now the case.

Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com reports that Reed will undergo season-ending knee surgery next week.

A third-round pick in 2021, Koonce is due to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

He started 11 games last year, getting eight sacks. By undergoing surgery in the short term, he’ll be in position to be healthy when the time comes to sign a new contract, with the Raiders or someone else.