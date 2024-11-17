 Skip navigation
Raiders end Brock Bowers’ media availability after question about Trump celebration dance

  
Published November 17, 2024 05:58 PM

After Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers scored a third-quarter touchdown in Miami on Sunday, he did a dance mimicking the trademark Donald Trump two-fisted groove.

After the game, Bowers was asked about the celebration.

I’ve seen everyone do it,” Bowers said, via Safid Deen of USA Today. “I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool.”

It’s a fair answer to a fair question. But here’s what’s weird. The Raiders, per Deen, ended Bowers’ media availability after the answer about the Trump dance.

And there’s no sign of the video. It’s not on the Raiders’ website. It’s not on their YouTube page. The Bowers transcript sent by the Dolphins doesn’t include the question and answer.

Why would that question and answer prompt the Raiders to pull the plug on the press availability? Were the Raiders afraid that Bowers would be asked whether he’s a Trump supporter? Were they afraid about whatever his answer would be?