Raiders expect Jakobi Meyers to play, Alexander Mattison to sit today vs. Buccaneers

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Alexander Mattison are both listed as questionable with ankle injuries today against the Buccaneers. The Raiders expect that one will go and one will not.

Meyers is likely to be able to play through his injury, but Mattison is expected to sit, according to multiple reports.

Mattison is the Raiders’ leading rusher with 97 carries for 320 yards this season. Meyers is the No. 1 wide receiver and has 59 catches for 676 yards this season.

The Raiders are 6.5-point underdogs in Tampa Bay today.